Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.81

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 217268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

