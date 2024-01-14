UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.67%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

