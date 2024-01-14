Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Universal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.