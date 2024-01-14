US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in US Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in US Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

