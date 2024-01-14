VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.17

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 295953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
