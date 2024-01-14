VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.17

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 295953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

