VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

