Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.07

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 37324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

