Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.07

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 37324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
