Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.14 and last traded at $217.26, with a volume of 12458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.96.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
