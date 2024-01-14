Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.14 and last traded at $217.26, with a volume of 12458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

