Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.32

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 222990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.