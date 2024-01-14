Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 12.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 46,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

