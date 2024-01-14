Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after buying an additional 592,544 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

