Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

