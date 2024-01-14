W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $844.52

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $844.52 and last traded at $836.14, with a volume of 7862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $837.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $810.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,163,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

