Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $488.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

