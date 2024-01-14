Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.