Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$22.73 and a 12-month high of C$33.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.46.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.59 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6440092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

