Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,714 ($47.34) and last traded at GBX 3,702.84 ($47.20), with a volume of 35789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,632 ($46.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,045 ($51.56).

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,416.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,419.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,970.41%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

