Whittier Trust Co. Has $193,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $152.32 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

