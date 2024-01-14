Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

