Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $339.56 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.