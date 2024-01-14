Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $55.42 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

