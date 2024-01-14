Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

WPK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPK

Winpak Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WPK opened at C$43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$36.95 and a 1 year high of C$46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.85.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$367.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.80 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts forecast that Winpak will post 3.1101056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.