Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.29

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 3538634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

