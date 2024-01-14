Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,387.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $138.11 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $146.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

