Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $281.81

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.81 and last traded at $279.21, with a volume of 169470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.17, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $237.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

