Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

