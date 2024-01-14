ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $15.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 7,095,913 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

