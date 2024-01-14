ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

