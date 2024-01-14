Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,711 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
