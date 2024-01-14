Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,711 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zuora by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Zuora by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

