10,000 Shares in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATOM. State Street Corp increased its position in Atomera by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atomera by 103.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Atomera by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

