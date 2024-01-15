19,354 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Price Performance
SAN opened at $4.12 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN
Banco Santander Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 4 factors driving growth of young fintech stock Tradeweb
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel, Mobileye, Microchip see slowdown in automotive chip orders
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.