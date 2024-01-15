22,014 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $65.15 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.