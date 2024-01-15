22,245 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after purchasing an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.