23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $27,754.56 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $27,754.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,851.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ME opened at $0.71 on Monday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

