2,950 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

