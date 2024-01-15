3,242 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

