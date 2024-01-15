3,896 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Ares Management stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

