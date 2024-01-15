4,281 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

