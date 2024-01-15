Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.