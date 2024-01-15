Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Accenture has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

ACN stock opened at $356.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $357.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.75.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $120,819,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

