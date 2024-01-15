Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $250.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $260.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

