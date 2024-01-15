Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.