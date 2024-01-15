Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $6,975,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALB opened at $126.05 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.