Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $271.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.91.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

