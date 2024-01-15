Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

ALGN stock opened at $271.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.