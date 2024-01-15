Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

