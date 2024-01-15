Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

