Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.67% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

