Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

