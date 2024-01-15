Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,165 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Jabil worth $32,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $128.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $265,833.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

